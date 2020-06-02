Warner Bros Offers ‘Just Mercy’ for Free Rentals in June for Blackout Tuesday

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Warner Bros. is offering its film “Just Mercy,” the biopic on civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, for free rentals in the month of June in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.



Warner Bros. and the film’s official Twitter made the announcement on Blackout Tuesday, which much of the industry is observing today following the death of George Floyd that has sparked protests across the country.



“We believe in the power of story. Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society,” a statement released by Warner Bros. reads. “For the month of June, ‘Just Mercy’ will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the U.S.”



*Also Read:* How Jamie Foxx Channeled His Own Father's Jailing in 'Just Mercy' (Video)



“Just Mercy” was released late last year by Warner Bros. and was nominated for a SAG Award for Jamie Foxx’s supporting actor performance as a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Michael B. Jordan stars as Stevenson in the film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and also starring Brie Larson. The film also received a rare A+ Cinema Score from audiences when it was released back in December.



“To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today,” the studio’s statement continued. “Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org.”







