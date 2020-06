After Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2's poster launch, netizens want to boycott the film Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the first poster of his comeback directorial feature Sadak 2, starring daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on social media on Monday evening, and was almost immediately fending against massive trolling and hatred.



Here's what the actress posted:







A love story that began 29 yrs ago now... 👓 View full article

