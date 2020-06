Aamir Khan's staff members test COVID-19 positive, actor takes his mother to get tested Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Taking to his Instagram account, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced that some of his staff members have tested Coronavirus positive. He and all the other members have tested negative and now he is taking his mother to get tested and has also asked us to pray she tests negative.



Have a look at his post right... πŸ‘“ View full article