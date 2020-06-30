Tati Westbrook Says She Was Weaponized In The Scheme To Bring Down James Charles by Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tati Westbrook is breaking her silence about the truth behind Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson‘s manipulation scheme that erupted last year when they came after James Charles. The YouTuber, who took time away from the platform after the drama, explains that she was used in their scheme to accuse James of being a danger to [...] 👓 View full article

