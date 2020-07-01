Doctor's day: Ananya applauds 'superheroes'

Global  

On the occasion of Doctor’s Day today, Ananya Pandey remembered her grandparents, who were medical practitioners. She also paid a tribute to all the doctors fighting the pandemic. “Happy Doctor’s day to my Dadaji, Dadi and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there. Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times. Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents.” Ananya had also posted a throwback picture of hers with her grandparents.
