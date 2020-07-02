Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Connection With Sexual Abuse Investigation

E! Online Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of Jefferey Epstein, has been arrested by federal authorities. NBC News, citing senior law enforcement officials, reports that Maxwell...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested 01:00

 Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Related videos from verified sources

Epstein’s Top Confidante Arrested [Video]

Epstein’s Top Confidante Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:55Published
Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Jeffrey Epstein's victims can now collect more than $600 million from compensation fund [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's victims can now collect more than $600 million from compensation fund

Victims who endured mental, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of wealthy Palm Beach hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators can now start filing compensation claims against his..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on charges related to Epstein investigation

 FBI says British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire on charges related to Epstein's sexual...
CBC.ca

Jeffrey Epstein's Girlfriend & Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

 Ghislaine Maxwell, who dated disgraced dead billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested and charged with “six counts in connection with the ongoing federal...
Just Jared


Tweets about this