Father John Misty, Jonathan Wilson Prep Bandcamp Releases Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

It's a selection of covers...



*Father John Misty* and *Jonathan Wilson* will release fundraising covers EPs tomorrow (July 3rd) on Bandcamp.



It's Bandcamp's monthly 'no revenue share day' on July 3rd, meaning that 100% of the income stream goes directly to the artist.



Father John Misty will share 'Anthem +3' tomorrow, a selection of covers that range from Leonard Cohen to Link Wray.



'Anthem' was recorded a few weeks ago alongside producer Jonathan Wilson, while the remaining three songs - featuring material from Jonathan Wilson, Haxan Cloak, and Leonard Cohen - have all been previously released.



Proceeds from Anthem +3 will benefit both CARE Action and Ground Game LA. Jonathan Wilson is set to match this with his own EP, titled 'The Way I Feel & More'.



He comments: “So I’ve put together an EP... It’s a collection of covers I love: Bill Fay, Gordon Lightfoot, Moby Grape, and The Four Tops. I’m so happy to share it with y’all.”



“It’s available exclusively on Bandcamp to benefit MusiCares Covid-19 Fund. MusiCares is an organization that my fellow musicians lean on and need now more than ever. When it comes to raising awareness and money for MusiCares I always think of my friend and someone I love recording with - the great Gerald Johnson, the bass master from CSNY and the Steve Miller Band. When he had issues with his health as a lifetime session musician, MusiCares was there and made it possible for my friend to get the proper treatment he deserves. Long live MusiCares, and each download of my EP will help their noble cause in our musical community.”



It's not the first time Father John Misty has worked on a Bandcamp project - his live album 'Off-Key In Hamburg' raised some $80,000 on its release back in March.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's a selection of covers...*Father John Misty* and *Jonathan Wilson* will release fundraising covers EPs tomorrow (July 3rd) on Bandcamp.It's Bandcamp's monthly 'no revenue share day' on July 3rd, meaning that 100% of the income stream goes directly to the artist.Father John Misty will share 'Anthem +3' tomorrow, a selection of covers that range from Leonard Cohen to Link Wray.'Anthem' was recorded a few weeks ago alongside producer Jonathan Wilson, while the remaining three songs - featuring material from Jonathan Wilson, Haxan Cloak, and Leonard Cohen - have all been previously released.Proceeds from Anthem +3 will benefit both CARE Action and Ground Game LA. Jonathan Wilson is set to match this with his own EP, titled 'The Way I Feel & More'.He comments: “So I’ve put together an EP... It’s a collection of covers I love: Bill Fay, Gordon Lightfoot, Moby Grape, and The Four Tops. I’m so happy to share it with y’all.”“It’s available exclusively on Bandcamp to benefit MusiCares Covid-19 Fund. MusiCares is an organization that my fellow musicians lean on and need now more than ever. When it comes to raising awareness and money for MusiCares I always think of my friend and someone I love recording with - the great Gerald Johnson, the bass master from CSNY and the Steve Miller Band. When he had issues with his health as a lifetime session musician, MusiCares was there and made it possible for my friend to get the proper treatment he deserves. Long live MusiCares, and each download of my EP will help their noble cause in our musical community.”It's not the first time Father John Misty has worked on a Bandcamp project - his live album 'Off-Key In Hamburg' raised some $80,000 on its release back in March.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this