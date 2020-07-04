Lin-Manuel Miranda's Wife Vanessa Nadal Does This When He Kisses Someone in 'Hamilton'
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Vanessa Nadal is poking fun at husband Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s love life in Hamilton. The wife of the 40-year-old composer shared just how she reacts when Lin, as the title character, kisses someone in the hip-hop musical. While live tweeting with the original cast tonight (July 3), Vanessa admitted that she actually boos the scenes. “I [...]
