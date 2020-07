Trump angers Neil Young by using three of his songs at controversial Mount Rushmore event Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'This is NOT ok with me,' musician wrote 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Independent US Trump angers Neil Young by using three of his songs at controversial Mount Rushmore event https://t.co/k4MohECzAD 3 minutes ago Marlowe RT @Independent: Trump angers Neil Young by using three of his songs at controversial Mount Rushmore event https://t.co/84tnKrYWRA 4 minutes ago Terry McCarty RT @IndyMusic: Trump angers Neil Young by using three of his songs at controversial Mount Rushmore event https://t.co/s3iZP6y4P0 7 minutes ago