NFL Expected To Support Black Lives Matter Movement W/ Week 1 Games

SOHH Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
NFL Expected To Support Black Lives Matter Movement W/ Week 1 GamesThe National Football League is reportedly set to prove it really does care about the Black Lives Matter movement. The NFL is set to make a permanent decision on having the Black national anthem play for every Week 1 game moving forward. NFL x BLM According to reports, pregame activities at every Week 1 face-off […]

The post NFL Expected To Support Black Lives Matter Movement W/ Week 1 Games appeared first on .
Video credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Black art installed in a mostly-black community bringing lessons and hope amid Black Lives Matter movement

Black art installed in a mostly-black community bringing lessons and hope amid Black Lives Matter movement 01:48

 A handful of utility boxes will be decorated with artwork on East 55th Street and Lexington, Cedar, and Carnegie Avenues, along with one at the corner of Euclid and East 40th Street.

