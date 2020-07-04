|
Joey Chestnut & Miki Sudo Break Records at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020!
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are winners again! The competitive eaters won the 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eat Contest on Saturday (July 4) at Coney Island, New York. Joey consumed 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, setting a new world record. Joey has won the contest 13 times in the last 14 years. [...]
