Joey Chestnut & Miki Sudo Break Records at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are winners again! The competitive eaters won the 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eat Contest on Saturday (July 4) at Coney Island, New York. Joey consumed 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, setting a new world record. Joey has won the contest 13 times in the last 14 years. [...]
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Couple eats 90 hot dogs to prepare for contest

Couple eats 90 hot dogs to prepare for contest 00:40

 A couple in Connecticut is preparing for the national Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sudo has won the women's title every year since 2014.

