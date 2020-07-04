Joey Chestnut emerges again as the Nathan's hot dog champion Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Despite the coronavirus, competitive hot dog eating is still on.



Competitive eater Joey Chestnut did not disappoint at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for 2020, where he scarfed down 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, breaking his 2018 record of 74 hot dogs and buns in the same time period. Darron Breeden came in second...


