Joey Chestnut emerges again as the Nathan's hot dog champion

Mashable Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Despite the coronavirus, competitive hot dog eating is still on. 

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut did not disappoint at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for 2020, where he scarfed down 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, breaking his 2018 record of 74 hot dogs and buns in the same time period. Darron Breeden came in second...
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on

Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on 01:10

 The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors at a secret location.

