Joey Chestnut Breaks Own Record at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () A little COVID fallout didn't stop hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut from breaking his own record this year -- despite the fact there was no crowd -- 'cause the guy did just that and then some. JC took top honors (again) Saturday at the annual…
The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors at a secret location.