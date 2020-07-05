Global  

Brad Paisley Kicks Off ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ With ‘American Saturday Night’

Billboard.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Brad Paisley opened this year's re-imagined 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' on NBC with a good dose of country, performing 'American Saturday Night' live from the Grand Ole Opry.
