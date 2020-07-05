Brad Paisley Kicks Off ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ With ‘American Saturday Night’
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Brad Paisley opened this year's re-imagined 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' on NBC with a good dose of country, performing 'American Saturday Night' live from the Grand Ole Opry.
Country music star Brad Paisley stars in a local radio station fireworks safety video. New Country 103.1 WIRK FM posted the video on their social media channels on Wednesday featuring the radio station's on-air talent like morning show hosts Tim Leary, Chelsea Taylor, and their producer Garrett...
This Day in History: American Colonies Declare Independence July 4, 1776 The Declaration of Independence was adopted in Philadelphia during the first Continental Congress. 12 colonies would ratify the..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published