Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Why He Doesn't Plan on Making 'Hamilton' Into a Movie

Just Jared Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Now that the stage version of Hamilton has hit Disney+, fans are wondering if they Broadway show will ever be turned into a movie. However, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. According to Lin-Manuel Miranda, he doesn’t have any plans on making a movie version of Hamilton. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
News video: The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter 23:33

 The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would 'Hamilton' be different in 2020? Will there ever be a 'Hamilton 2'? How did the original cast come...

