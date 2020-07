Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone passes away Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, known for his work in "The Good, The Bad And The Ugly", "The Untouchables" and "The Mission", has died. He was 91.



The Italian composer, who scored music in more than 500 films, died in Rome following complications from a fall last week, which caused a hip fracture.