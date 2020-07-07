Global  

'Thank you for the music': Farhan Akhtar mourns demise of Italian composer Ennio Morricone

Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Sharing one of his favourite classics by Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Monday mourned the demise of the 91-year-old Italian maestro. Akhtar took to Twitter to share the link of the audiovisual of Morricone's 'The Mission,' and thanked him for the music.



RIP #EnnioMorricone...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91 01:06

 Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91. His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a...

