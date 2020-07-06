|
Charlie Daniels, Who Sang Of The Devil In Georgia, Is Dead At 83
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The country music star who linked to pop artists and singer-songwriters died Monday at age 83. He was best known for his mainstream hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
