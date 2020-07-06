Global  

Ex-NBA Champion Matt Barnes Rips Kanye West For President: “Remember Comments Like ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ + How Buddy Buddy He Is W/ Trump”

SOHH Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Ex-NBA Champion Matt Barnes Rips Kanye West For President: “Remember Comments Like ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ + How Buddy Buddy He Is W/ Trump”Former Golden State Warriors champion Matt Barnes isn’t giving any support for Kanye West‘s presidential run. The popular retired baller has come forward to share his disgust with Yeezy announcing plans to become the head of state. Matt x Ye Heading into Monday, Matt Barnes hit up Instagram to rip Kanye. MB used a throwback […]

The post Ex-NBA Champion Matt Barnes Rips Kanye West For President: "Remember Comments Like 'Slavery Was A Choice' + How Buddy Buddy He Is W/ Trump" appeared first on .
