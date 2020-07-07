Global  

Hilary Duff slams holiday partying amid coronavirus pandemic

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
American actor Hilary Duff recently slammed irresponsible holiday partygoers amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old star shared a post on Instagram wherein she spoke about the irresponsible holiday partygoers and even seemingly poked fun at rapper Kanye West in the process.


Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Hilary Duff slams Independence Day revellers for not wearing masks

Hilary Duff slams Independence Day revellers for not wearing masks 00:49

 Hilary Duff has expressed exasperation at people not following social distancing practices or wearing masks in public.

