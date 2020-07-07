Ryan Adans "Has Not Reached Out" To Mandy Moore, Karen Elson Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )





*Ryan Adams* "has not reached out" to former partners *Mandy Moore* and *Karen Elson*.



The songwriter published a *public apology in the Daily Mail over the weekend*, addressing previous claims of emotional abuse.



The American artist didn't reach out to his former partners beforehand, however, who experiences were the fulcrum of the piece.



In the piece he wrote: "There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life."



Mandy Moore - the singer's ex wife - spoke about the article on *Today*, commenting: “I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately”.



She added: “I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”



Karen Elson had also opened up about her experiences with Ryan Adams, and she reiterated the experiences of Mandy Moore.



In a pair of *tweets*, she wrote: “My thoughts on Ryan Adam [sic]. I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to



She later added: “His actions going forward will dictate the sincerity of his statement and if I’m able to forgive. I’ve never demanded anyone to boycott his music. I’m just expressing my opinions on my personal experience and mine pales in comparison to others.”



The abuse claims surrounding Ryan Adams were explored in depth by *the New York Times.*



