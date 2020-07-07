Global  

Derek Bottoms Wiki: Facts about Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Husband

Tuesday, 7 July 2020
The First Gent of Atlanta, Derek Bottoms, has been in the public eye since his wife, Keisha Lance Bottoms, was sworn in as the Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia. Mayor Bottoms partially credits her husband and the support he has given her throughout her political career for her accomplishments. With the mayor testing positive for COVID-19, […]

 The Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, revealed Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. "COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms tweeted. Bottoms is now considered a potential vice presidential candidate. Bottoms rose to the...

