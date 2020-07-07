How to Watch Ringo Starr’s ‘Big Birthday Show’ Featuring Paul McCartney, Gary Clark Jr. & More

Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, was born on July 7, 1940, and turns 80. He was born in Liverpool, England. He is best known as the drummer for The Beatles. Starr was a member of Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group and Rory Storm & the Hurricanes before joining The...
Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event. The four charities that will benefit..