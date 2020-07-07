Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Watch Ringo Starr’s ‘Big Birthday Show’ Featuring Paul McCartney, Gary Clark Jr. & More

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Ringo Starr is turning 80 on July 7, and the Beatle is celebrating with a jam-packed birthday celebration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr!

Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! 01:04

 Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, was born on July 7, 1940, and turns 80. He was born in Liverpool, England. He is best known as the drummer for The Beatles. Starr was a member of Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group and Rory Storm & the Hurricanes before joining The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show [Video]

Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show

In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:19Published
Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show [Video]

Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show

Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event. The four charities that will benefit..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Ringo Starr announces livestream birthday concert with Paul McCartney and more [Video]

Ringo Starr announces livestream birthday concert with Paul McCartney and more

The Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr has announced a special livestream benefit show for his 80th birthday with Sir Paul McCartney, Cheryl Crow and more joining the fun.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Ringo Starr Plans All-Starr 80th Birthday Benefit, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, & More Set to Perform

 To ring in the big 8-0, Ringo Starr plans on celebrating online with an all-Starr broadcast benefit called "Ringo's Big Birthday Show" next Tuesday, July 7.
Billboard.com

Ringo Starr to reunite with Paul McCartney for virtual 80th birthday party

Ringo Starr to reunite with Paul McCartney for virtual 80th birthday party The Beatles drummer is bringing together his former bandmate for Ringo’s Big Birthday Show  on his YouTube channel.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

BBdrumss

Brewer 🥁 RT @RollingStone: How to watch Ringo Starr's big birthday charity show https://t.co/BrUwjYGHa5 https://t.co/XJDGBehUUh 16 seconds ago

AlanWilsonWatts

#BlackLivesMatter RT @JohnFugelsang: (1) Today is Ringo Starr's 80th birthday. - I only met him once but have seen him live several times & love the many t… 18 seconds ago

NicKlein

NIC 🌩KLEIN😷 Happy 80th (!) Birthday Ringo Starr. https://t.co/fAqqHlhm7k 58 seconds ago

themonkaruski

🌻🦇🌻 Happy Birthday to Ringo Starr The Beatles - She Loves You https://t.co/EbK134iH9o via @YouTube https://t.co/zUkCE9VINV 1 minute ago

mondaymusicblog

Monday Monday Music Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Show! https://t.co/QFK3JobOjO via @YouTube 2 minutes ago