BREAKING: In Landmark Decision, Supreme Court Rules New York Prosecutors Can Obtain Trump Tax Returns Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision on Thursday, said that it is not so that President Donald Trump is absolutely immune to the criminal process, meaning a state prosecutor can access Trump's tax returns as part of a criminal investigation. "Article II and the Supremacy Clause do not categorically preclude, or require a heightened standard for, the […]