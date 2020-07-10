PNB Rock Spills Tea + Claims Pop Smoke Actually Shot One Of His Attackers Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock has social media’s full attention. The hip-hop star went online this week to suggest late rap artist Pop Smoke actually shot one of the attackers from his fatal home invasion. PNB x Pop Footage has emerged of Rock going to his Instagram Live to spill tea on the February 2020 murder. […]



The post PNB Rock Spills Tea + Claims Pop Smoke Actually Shot One Of His Attackers appeared first on . Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock has social media’s full attention. The hip-hop star went online this week to suggest late rap artist Pop Smoke actually shot one of the attackers from his fatal home invasion. PNB x Pop Footage has emerged of Rock going to his Instagram Live to spill tea on the February 2020 murder. […]The post PNB Rock Spills Tea + Claims Pop Smoke Actually Shot One Of His Attackers appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trolls World Tour movie clip - Red Velvet as K-Pop Trolls



Trolls World Tour movie clip - Red Velvet as K-Pop Trolls - The K-Pop Trolls (Red Velvet) and Reggaeton Trolls (J Balvin) have a dance-off to see who gets to keep Branch (Justin Timberlake) Plot.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:26 Published 4 days ago Trolls World Tour Film Clip - The Pop Trolls Sing Wannabe



Trolls World Tour Film Clip - The Pop Trolls Sing Wannabe - Plot synopsis: Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Random Rock Slide Damages Car



Occurred on August 8, 2019 / Sausalito, California, USA Info from Licensor: "So the falling rocks sign came to life on me coming south on 101 in Sausalito last Friday. The top of the cliff about the.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:02 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this SOHH PNB Rock Spills Tea + Claims Pop Smoke Actually Shot One Of His Attackers https://t.co/YVWDVFgyL1 https://t.co/9iGdcKL1J0 34 minutes ago