5 ways to prep yourself up before binge-watching Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into the Shadows

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Marking Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut, Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows is all set to premiere on July 10 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new chapter narrates a tale of a 6-year old girl kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal...
Video credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in Bollywood and his digital debut with

Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in Bollywood and his digital debut with "Breathe- Into The Shadows" 11:33

 Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in Bollywood and his digital debut with "Breathe- Into The Shadows"

