5 ways to prep yourself up before binge-watching Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into the Shadows

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nithya Menen on Breathe 2, playing Jayalalithaa, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut



Ahead of the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows, Nithya Menen opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times about the OTT space, her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:18 Published 4 days ago Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe Into The Shadows' trailer out now



Actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer crime thriller 'Breathe Into The Shadows' trailer is finally out now Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Abhishek Bachchan shares new intriguing teaser of 'Breathe- Into The Shadows'



Before the launch of the trailer, actor Abhishek Bachchan has introduced South star Nithya Menen as his onscreen wife in the upcoming "Breathe Into The Shadows". Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this