5 ways to prep yourself up before binge-watching Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into the Shadows
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Marking Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut, Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows is all set to premiere on July 10 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new chapter narrates a tale of a 6-year old girl kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal...
Ahead of the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows, Nithya Menen opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times about the OTT space, her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:18Published