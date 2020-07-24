Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Sadh reveals the making of Kabir Sawant 2.0 in Breathe: Into The Shadows

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
As the series witnessed the return of Amit Sadh as Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant, the actor today unveiled a behind the scenes video of the return of the character in this new chapter. Lauded for delivering an unmatchable performance in this chapter, the show and Kabir Sawant have connected with fans all over the world.

Taking...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Sadh tests negative for Covid-19 [Video]

Amit Sadh tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had decided to get himself tested after Abhishek Bachchan, his "Breathe: Into The Shadows" co-star, tested Covid-19 positive late..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published
Breathe- Into The Shadows Review | Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video [Video]

Breathe- Into The Shadows Review | Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead, Breathe- Into The Shadows is story of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal. Their daughter Siya is kidnapped and the kidnapper has forced the couple to go on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Breathe 2: Amit Sadh reveals how Kabir Sawant 2.0 was conceived

 Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited psychological thriller Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows was launched on 10th July 2020. The series marked the...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

AmitSadhUnivers

Kabir Sawant RT @bistsanjay1961: Amit Sadh reveals making of Kabir Sawant 2.0 in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' #AmitSadh @TheAmitSadh @PrimeVideoIN @Prime… 9 hours ago

BOWorldwide

Box Office Worldwide #AmitSadh Reveals The Making Of #KabirSawant 2.0 In #BreatheIntoTheShadows @TheAmitSadh #Breathe2 @PrimeVideoIN… https://t.co/MBkaLungFS 4 days ago

mid_day

Mid Day #AmitSadh Reveals The Making Of Kabir Sawant 2.0 In #BreatheIntoTheShadows #Breathe2 @TheAmitSadh @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/QBhqBpsvr2 4 days ago

JustShowbiz

Just Showbiz Amit Sadh reveals the making of Kabir Sawant 2.0 in Breathe: Into The Shadows |#AmitSadh|@TheAmitSadh| |… https://t.co/gb3apjhsPH 5 days ago

Bollyydotcom

Bollyy AMIT SADH REVEALS THE MAKING OF KABIR SAWANT 2.0 IN BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS https://t.co/KXJkoHZRvr 5 days ago

santa_banta

SantaBanta.com . @TheAmitSadh reveals the making of #KabirSawant2.0 in #BreatheIntoTheShadows! https://t.co/oRwhX7YYvu… https://t.co/qQAIIjr9N9 5 days ago

G_Bh15

Bharati RT @NH_India: With the inspector now seen in a new avatar, the video sees #AmitSadh talk about how he had to prepare for a good six months… 5 days ago