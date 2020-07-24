Amit Sadh reveals the making of Kabir Sawant 2.0 in Breathe: Into The Shadows
Friday, 24 July 2020 () As the series witnessed the return of Amit Sadh as Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant, the actor today unveiled a behind the scenes video of the return of the character in this new chapter. Lauded for delivering an unmatchable performance in this chapter, the show and Kabir Sawant have connected with fans all over the world.
Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had decided to get himself tested after Abhishek Bachchan, his "Breathe: Into The Shadows" co-star, tested Covid-19 positive late..
Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead, Breathe- Into The Shadows is story of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal. Their daughter Siya is kidnapped and the kidnapper has forced the couple to go on..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:38Published