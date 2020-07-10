Dr. Fauci: My ‘Speaking the Truth at All Times’ on Coronavirus May Be Why I ‘Haven’t Been on Television’ Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Dr. Anthony Fauci fact-checked President Donald Trump's claim that 99 percent of Dr. Anthony Fauci fact-checked President Donald Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are "harmless" in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday -- guessing that the president misinterpreted the severity of the illness when someone said the mortality rate is one percent. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More cases in Nevada than reported



There may be more coronavirus cases in Nevada then we think. A new study from Washoe Health District says that the actual count may be four or five times what the state is reporting. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago Hundreds frustrated over long wait times for COVID-19 test



Hundreds across the Tampa Bay area are frustrated with the long wait times to take a coronavirus test, and the long wait to get the results back. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:40 Published 4 days ago Reopening schools safely



States are grappling with the question of how to reopen schools in the fall, amid the pandemic. Dr. Fauci is urging officials to work toward getting kids back into classrooms. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:14 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this