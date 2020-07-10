|
Dr. Fauci: My ‘Speaking the Truth at All Times’ on Coronavirus May Be Why I ‘Haven’t Been on Television’
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci fact-checked President Donald Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are "harmless" in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday -- guessing that the president misinterpreted the severity of the illness when someone said the mortality rate is one percent.
