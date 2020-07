Trump New Hampshire Rally Postponed Due to Weather Just As Police Chief Calls ‘Superspreader’ Event Dangerous Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump's rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is being postponed due to weather concerns and is expected to happen in a "week or two," the White House announced Friday. President Donald Trump's rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is being postponed due to weather concerns and is expected to happen in a "week or two," the White House announced Friday. 👓 View full article