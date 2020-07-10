DJ Steve Sutherland Has Died Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

He was a pivotal figure in Black British music...



*DJ Steve Sutherland* has died, it has been confirmed.



A pivotal figure within the development of Black British music, he combined his reputation as a club DJ with a peerless ability as a broadcaster.



A continual champion for Black British culture at a time when it was broadly marginalised from the mainstream, he created a platform for everything from hip-hop to 2-step via grime and more.



Known for his hugely popular shows with Choice FM and Galaxy FM, DJ Steve Sutherland scooped a MOBO in 2000 for Best Club DJ.



Always at the forefront, he interviewed everyone from Janet Jackson to Alicia Keys, OutKast to Ja Rule, a warm and insightful broadcaster who won over artists with a clear knowledge and love of music.



News of DJ Steve Sutherland's death broke a few moments ago - MOBO Awards were among the first to salute a true great.







We are deeply saddened to hear the news of DJ Steve Sutherland’s passing. His contribution to the Black British Music scene will never be forgotten #RIP @djstevesutherld pic.twitter.com/HbTXiOh2jJ



— MOBO (@MOBOAwards) July 10, 2020



