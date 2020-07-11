Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans, Lily James spotted together enjoying ice cream in London

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
American actor Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted together yet again this month, eating ice cream in a London park on Tuesday (local time).  According to E!News, an eyewitness saw the 39-year-old Evans and James while they soaked up the sun and joked with each other while devouring the ice cream.

The 'Cinderella' star...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Localish - Published
News video: Ice cream shop keeps the jams playing through tough times

Ice cream shop keeps the jams playing through tough times 01:36

 As a young man, Jay Allen worked on an ice cream truck. Now he owns an ice cream shop called Jamz Creamery."We've got a signature item we call the Jazz," Allen said. "It's an ice cream and cake sandwich. It's kind of build your own. You choose the cake, you choose the ice cream, you choose the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police Release Video Of Attack On Ice Cream Vendor In Fashion District [Video]

Police Release Video Of Attack On Ice Cream Vendor In Fashion District

The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday released video footage of a man and woman who assaulted and robbed an ice cream vendor in the Fashion District of downtown L.A. in hopes that someone will be..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:19Published
Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News [Video]

Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News

Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:12Published
Local ice cream shop reinvents itself to stay in business [Video]

Local ice cream shop reinvents itself to stay in business

Sip ‘N Swirl, a local ice cream shop based in Little Falls, New Jersey, has been reinvented as a result of the ongoing pandemic. For Fred Hersh, manager of Sip ‘N Swirl, the challenge of keeping..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Evans & Lily James Photographed on Ice Cream Date!

 It looks like Chris Evans and Lily James are continuing to spend time together as rumors swirl that they are a hot new couple! The 39-year-old Marvel star and...
Just Jared

Chris Evans and Lily James have an ice cream date in the park

 We received a (possible) New Hollywood Romance alert earlier this week when Chris Evans and Lily James were seen in London leaving a private members’ club and...
Lainey Gossip

Chris Evans and Lily James Enjoy Sweet Ice Cream Outing

 Fans want the inside scoop on Chris Evans and Lily James. The 39-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress were spotted eating ice cream in a London park on...
E! Online


Tweets about this