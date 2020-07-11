Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn Beckham Confirms Nicola Peltz Engagement, Vows to Be 'Best Husband' and 'Best Daddy'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham officially announces his betrothal to the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress shortly after rumors make the rounds on the internet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged 00:32

 Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn Beckham: Hat er sich verlobt? [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham: Hat er sich verlobt?

Der Sohn von David und Victoria Beckham hat sich Berichten zufolge mit seiner schönen Freundin verlobt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this