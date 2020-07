Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Affair with August Alsina, Confirms Previous Split with Will Smith Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

After years of speculation, Jada Pinkett Smith finally admitted her relationship with singer August Alsina. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith talked about the affair and their marriage on their Facebook Watch series. After years of speculation, Jada Pinkett Smith finally admitted her relationship with singer August Alsina. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith talked about the affair and their marriage on their Facebook Watch series. πŸ‘“ View full article