Rick Ross Trolls Jada Pinkett + Announces August Alsina’s Entanglement Album Is Coming Soon
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Maybach Music Group’s Rick Ross stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to kick some online savagery at Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s expense following a publicized August Alsina affair confirmation. Rick Ross x Entanglement This week, Ricky Rozay went to his Instagram Story with some pure comedy. Ross playfully […]
The post Rick Ross Trolls Jada Pinkett + Announces August Alsina’s Entanglement Album Is Coming Soon appeared first on .
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Marriage Drama: Explained With all of the cheating rumors surrounding Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina, it may be hard to keep up with what is going on. From a ‘Red Table Talk’ episode to social media posts, here are some highlights about the pair’s...