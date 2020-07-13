Global  
 

Rick Ross Trolls Jada Pinkett + Announces August Alsina’s Entanglement Album Is Coming Soon

SOHH Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Rick Ross Trolls Jada Pinkett + Announces August Alsina’s Entanglement Album Is Coming SoonMaybach Music Group’s Rick Ross stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to kick some online savagery at Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s expense following a publicized August Alsina affair confirmation. Rick Ross x Entanglement This week, Ricky Rozay went to his Instagram Story with some pure comedy. Ross playfully […]

The post Rick Ross Trolls Jada Pinkett + Announces August Alsina’s Entanglement Album Is Coming Soon appeared first on .
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Marriage Drama: Explained

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Marriage Drama: Explained 01:26

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Marriage Drama: Explained With all of the cheating rumors surrounding Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina, it may be hard to keep up with what is going on. From a ‘Red Table Talk’ episode to social media posts, here are some highlights about the pair’s...

