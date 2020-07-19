Global  
 

August Alsina Announces New Entanglements Song Drops Tonight At Midnight W/ Rick Ross

SOHH Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
August Alsina Announces New Entanglements Song Drops Tonight At Midnight W/ Rick RossR&B singer August Alsina is out here either keeping it super 100 or capping. The popular crooner has announced plans to drop a new song called “Entanglements” with rap star Rick Ross following his drama with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. August Alsina x Entanglements Alsina went to his social media pages Saturday to […]

