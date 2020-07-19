Global  
 

August Alsina + Rick Ross Go In On Jada + Will Smith W/ Entanglements Diss Song: “You Left Your Man To F**k Me”

SOHH Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
August Alsina + Rick Ross Go In On Jada + Will Smith W/ Entanglements Diss Song: “You Left Your Man To F**k Me”Louisiana singer August Alsina and Rick Ross are taking trolling to all-new highs. Days after Jada Pinkett Smith made “entanglements” a trending topic related to her past affair with AA, the music pair have flipped the term into a must-hear song. August Alsina x Rick Ross On Sunday, both August and Rick Ross pulled through […]

