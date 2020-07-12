Global  
 

Halle Berry Declares Her Loyalty To Tonight’s UFC 251 Fight Island By Showing Off Her Perfect Toe Game

Halle Berry Declares Her Loyalty To Tonight’s UFC 251 Fight Island By Showing Off Her Perfect Toe GameAcademy Award winner Halle Berry is letting her toes do all the talking. The popular entertainer went online this weekend to flex her love for the UFC and its 251 Fight Island pay-per-view match-ups by showing off her feet tucked into a pair of event sandals. Halle x UFC On Saturday, Berry gave the toe […]

