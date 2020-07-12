Global  
 

Bollywood celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi...
 From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...

