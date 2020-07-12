Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for COVID-19
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. They had taken to their social media accounts to announce this news. And now, according to IANS, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested COVID-19 positive. Their earlier tests reported that they both were...
Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.
A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,..