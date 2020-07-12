Global  
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for COVID-19On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. They had taken to their social media accounts to announce this news. And now, according to IANS, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested COVID-19 positive. Their earlier tests reported that they both were...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery 01:13

 Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

