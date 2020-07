Rekha to undergo Covid-19 test Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Recently a security guard at veteran actress Rekha’s bungalow tested positive for Covid-19 and been sealed by civic body BMC. According to a news portal, Rekha will also undergo a test for Covid-19 and submit the report to BMC. Rekha's bungalow goes by the name of Sea Springs and is situated near Bandra Bandstand. According to reports, Rekha’s bungalow has two security guards and one of them tested positive for Coronavirus. BMC has apparently sanities the entire area. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 💖💞💫🎉❣️ LegendaryIconRekhaji❣️🎉💫💞💖 RT @etimes: #Rekha to undergo Covid-19 test after staff tests positive for the virus https://t.co/je4m5uw8FA 2 minutes ago PeepingMoon After her security guard tests positive for #Covid_19, #Rekha to reportedly undergo test by herself #Covid_19… https://t.co/6mHv5bmk5H 3 minutes ago Pradeep Raj Takhar Rekha to undergo COVID-19 test after her staff tests positive for the virus https://t.co/Zkwc8fmlvp Download the E… https://t.co/lfTZbpo7ho 9 minutes ago ETimes #Rekha to undergo Covid-19 test after staff tests positive for the virus https://t.co/je4m5uw8FA 22 minutes ago Lisha💞💞💞 RT @Spotboye: According to the latest reports, Rekha will be the taking COVID-19 test on her own and will share the reports with BMC #Rekh… 8 hours ago SpotboyE According to the latest reports, Rekha will be the taking COVID-19 test on her own and will share the reports with… https://t.co/yO3KmjfZ5g 8 hours ago Daanish Zaki RT @ZoomTV: #Rekha 's security guard has tested positive for COVID-19 - read latest update https://t.co/PdWUOLxqgJ 10 hours ago @zoomtv #Rekha 's security guard has tested positive for COVID-19 - read latest update https://t.co/PdWUOLxqgJ 10 hours ago