Naya Rivera Search Will Now Involve Cabins Surrounding Lake Piru

Just Jared Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
The search for Naya Rivera is ongoing and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is now revealing they will search the cabins surrounding Lake Piru in California. If you don’t know, Naya went missing on Wednesday (July 8) while boating with her four-year-old son Josey on the Lake. Josey told authorities that his mom did not [...]
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera 00:26

 Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while boating last Wednesday and is presumed dead. Amy Johnson reports.

