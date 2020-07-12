Naya Rivera Search Will Now Involve Cabins Surrounding Lake Piru
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () The search for Naya Rivera is ongoing and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is now revealing they will search the cabins surrounding Lake Piru in California. If you don’t know, Naya went missing on Wednesday (July 8) while boating with her four-year-old son Josey on the Lake. Josey told authorities that his mom did not [...]
Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation..
Authorities will search cabins that line Lake Piru ... not because they believe Naya Rivera is there, but because there has been so much social media activity... TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNews •SBS •Tamworth Herald •Just Jared
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.... Seattle Times Also reported by •Tamworth Herald •CBS News
