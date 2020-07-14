|
Naya Rivera dead at 33; body found in lake
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The body of missing "Glee" star Naya Rivera was found Monday near the surface of a Southern California lake, authorities said. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was the 33-year-old Rivera.
|
|
|
|
|
