Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera dead at 33; body found in lake

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The body of missing "Glee" star Naya Rivera was found Monday near the surface of a Southern California lake, authorities said. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was the 33-year-old Rivera.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Naya Rivera Dead At 33, Authorities Recover Her Body Found In Lake Piru

Naya Rivera Dead At 33, Authorities Recover Her Body Found In Lake Piru 01:28

 Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera has been pronounced dead at the age of 33 after her body was found in Lake Piru. The actress went missing five days ago while boating with her four-year-old son.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say [Video]

Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say

US police say Naya River "boosted son into boat" before she drowned at a California lake.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was recovered from Lake Piru Monday after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:12Published
Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death [Video]

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the drowning death of Naya Rivera. The Glee actresses body has been recovered from Lake Piru, reports Elle.com. "The depth of the water (where..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Jane Lynch Posts Tribute Message to Naya Rivera After Body Found at Lake Piru

 Jane Lynch has posted a tribute message to Naya Rivera amid news that a body has been found at Lake Piru on Monday (July 13). Naya went missing at the lake while...
Just Jared Also reported by •SOHHTMZ.comJapan TodayCTV News

'Glee' star Naya Rivera found dead at Lake Piru in California; cops recover body after massive search operation

 Earlier, it was reported that she had gone missing after being last seen on a boat ride with her four-year-old son.
DNA Also reported by •SOHHCBS NewsE! OnlineJapan TodayCTV NewsJust Jared

Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Look Back at the Glee Star's Sweet Photos With Son Josey

 Fans are mourning the death of Naya Rivera. The Glee actress has died at the age of 33. Rivera's body was recovered five days after she went missing while...
E! Online Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS NewsJust Jared

Tweets about this

leslieacasique

Leslie Anné RT @enews: Naya Rivera's body was found on the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith's death...sometimes there just aren't words. https://t.c… 3 seconds ago

BTR_RUSHER4LOVE

BriLopez RT @enews: We’re heartbroken to report that #Glee star Naya Rivera has been found dead 5 days after her disappearance. https://t.co/RZ5a09x… 30 seconds ago

Nefertari_4Ever

Nefertari Burns RT @Variety: #Glee star Naya Rivera's body has been identified at Lake Piru https://t.co/9Imk06LIaX 35 seconds ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Naya Rivera dead at 33; body found in lake https://t.co/5HYltBZvkn 35 seconds ago

superjnnln

eya RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Naya Rivera's Body Recovered from Lake Piru https://t.co/E30g2pmxYK 1 minute ago

hyltjs_

jisoo visual RT @enews: Authorities confirmed Naya Rivera's body was recovered today, revealing her 4-year-old son "described being helped into the boat… 1 minute ago

zaiinahbsa

hanii bsa RT @enews: The search for Naya Rivera has come to a tragic end after she was confirmed dead by authorities. 💔Our thoughts are with her fami… 2 minutes ago

DblockThatguy

Darealll_Deee RT @Complex: Naya Rivera reportedly dead at 33 after presumed drowning. Police sources confirm to @TMZ that her body has been recovered fr… 2 minutes ago