Actress Naya Rivera's Body Found In Lake Piru
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoActress Naya Rivera's body was found on the surface of a lake in Southern California following a recovery mission by Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
During a press conference on Monday at Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the body was confirmed to be Rivera based on physical traits, clothing and...
