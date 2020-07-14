Global  
 

Actress Naya Rivera's Body Found In Lake Piru

Newsy Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Actress Naya Rivera's Body Found In Lake PiruWatch VideoActress Naya Rivera's body was found on the surface of a lake in Southern California following a recovery mission by Ventura County Sheriff's Office. 

During a press conference on Monday at Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the body was confirmed to be Rivera based on physical traits, clothing and...
Video credit: KTLA - Published
News video: Officials ‘confident’ that Naya Rivera’s body found at Lake Piru

Officials ‘confident’ that Naya Rivera’s body found at Lake Piru 01:45

 Ventura County officials on Monday said they are “confident” that the body discovered at Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of Naya Rivera.

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was recovered from Lake Piru Monday after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:12Published
Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death [Video]

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the drowning death of Naya Rivera. The Glee actresses body has been recovered from Lake Piru, reports Elle.com. "The depth of the water (where..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Body of Naya Rivera recovered [Video]

Body of Naya Rivera recovered

Body of 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera recovered in California.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published

Jane Lynch Posts Tribute Message to Naya Rivera After Body Found at Lake Piru

 Jane Lynch has posted a tribute message to Naya Rivera amid news that a body has been found at Lake Piru on Monday (July 13). Naya went missing at the lake while...
Just Jared

Naya Rivera Dead at 33, Body Recovered from Lake Piru

 Naya Rivera's body has been recovered from Lake Piru ... TMZ has learned. Ventura County officials said Monday that a body had been found at the lake, and our...
TMZ.com

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera’s Body Recovered at Lake Piru

 "Glee" star Naya Rivera has died at age 33.
Billboard.com


