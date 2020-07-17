Global  
 

Naya Rivera's Fans Are Organizing a Candlelight Vigil at Lake Piru

Just Jared Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Naya Rivera‘s fans are doing something to honor the memory of the beloved actress and singer. On August 1, the late Glee actress’ fans will be gathering at Lake Piru in Southern California for a candlelight vigil to celebrate her life. The Naya Rivera Army on Twitter tweeted, “It’s a little far away mostly to [...]
 Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.

