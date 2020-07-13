Global  
 

Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Visits Lake Piru with Her Dad George After Body Found During Search

Just Jared Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Ryan Dorsey is seen arriving at Lake Piru in California on Monday (July 13). The 36-year-old has been at the lake as search efforts have continued for his ex wife, Naya Rivera. Ryan was also seen with Naya‘s father, George that morning. A body was discovered in the lake on Monday (July 13) and we’re [...]
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Naya Rivera And ET Canada

Naya Rivera And ET Canada 01:59

 Naya Rivera found stardom on the hit TV show "Glee", and ET Canada was right there with her during the launch of her career. While the search for the 33-year-old mother continues, we're taking a look back at some of our favourite moments with the actress.

