Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Visits Lake Piru with Her Dad George After Body Found During Search

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Body found at site of missing Glee star Rivera



A body has been found at the site where authorities were searching for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's office said on Monday. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 35 minutes ago Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New



A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California, the site where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:27 Published 37 minutes ago Crews Searching For Naya Rivera Find Body Floating In Lake Piru



The "Glee" actress is presumed to have drowned after being missing at the lake since Wednesday. Rachel Kim reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:34 Published 40 minutes ago

Tweets about this