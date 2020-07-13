Global  
 

Nas Pays Respect + Remembers The Life Of Sandra Bland On Five-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

SOHH Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Nas Pays Respect + Remembers The Life Of Sandra Bland On Five-Year Anniversary Of Her DeathNew York rap veteran Nas is keeping Sandra Bland‘s legacy alive. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to remember the 28-year-old African American woman who died after being found in a Texas jail cell following an unnecessary incarceration. Nas x Sandra Bland On Monday, Nasir Jones relied on his Instagram page to speak on Bland. […]

