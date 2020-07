Patricia👑⚜🔰🦋🤍❤🤍🌹🤍❤🤍❤🤍❤🤍❤🤍❤🤍❤🤍❤🤍❤🤍👑 RT @G12Rocco: Shocked and sad to hear Kelly Preston passed away. Kelly was married to John Travolta for almost 30 years and had three child… 15 seconds ago 尾上雄一 RT @people: John Travolta Mourns Death of Wife Kelly Preston: Her 'Love and Life Will Always Be Remembered'​ https://t.co/x72OjYzsl2 28 seconds ago Dinesh Chopra RT @people: Inside John Travolta & Kelly Preston's 28-Year Love Story https://t.co/WFA8E0zQ4q 39 seconds ago Vernon RT @CBSEveningNews: KELLY PRESTON 1962-2020: Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer at the ag… 47 seconds ago Erin F Moriarty RT @SteveScottNEWS: Journalists: Please stop writing and saying, "John Travolta's wife, actress Kelly Preston, has died." #KellyPreston was… 50 seconds ago Bev RT @ABC: "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered." John Travolta pays tribute to wife Kelly Preston who has died at age 57 after… 1 minute ago Rochelle Norlund @dragonfly0127 Yeah. I heard Kelly Preston died yesterday from battling breast cancer. She is the wife of John Travolta. 1 minute ago Nostradamus, MD Condolences to John Travolta on Losing the lovely Kelly Preston. May her soul #RIP 1 minute ago