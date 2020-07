'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss



As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 7 hours ago

Is 'Glee' Cursed?



Is 'Glee' cursed? Fans sure seem to think so. On Wednesday, Naya Rivera went missing while swimming. It's just the latest in a string of horrible tragedies that have befallen the 'Glee' cast. In.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:55 Published 4 days ago