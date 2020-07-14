Glee's Kevin McHale Believes Cory Monteith Helped Find Naya Rivera on the Anniversary of His Death
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Naya Rivera‘s body was discovered on the seventh anniversary of Cory Monteith‘s death and their co-star Kevin McHale believes he helped find her. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday night (July 13) to share his thoughts. “I’m not religious by any means, but you’d be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn’t help [...]
Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura...
