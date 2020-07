Grant Imahara, longtime "MythBusters" co-host, has died at 49 Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Following "MythBusters," he served as a co-host of Netflix's "White Rabbit Project" alongside his former MythBuster co-host Kari Byron and Tory Belleci. 👓 View full article

